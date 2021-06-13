Video: Massive Traffic Jam As Hundreds Of Cars Line Up To Enter Himachal

Massive queue of cars near Parwanoo in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh.

As soon as Himachal Pradesh announced that COVID-19 RT-PCR negative tests are no longer required to enter the state, hundreds of cars were seen on the road leading up to the state, causing massive congestion and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Huge queues of four-wheelers were witnessed today near Parwanoo in Solan district, which is the entry point to Himachal Pradesh.

While borders have been opened for tourists from other states, a Covid e-pass is still required to get an entry.

As Himachal Pradesh has now allowed entry without RT-PCR test report, this is hw the decision was welcomed.... pic.twitter.com/JVotyxSIlF — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) June 13, 2021

Amid a decline in coronavirus cases in the state and across the country, the Himachal government on Friday announced relaxations in its curfew, including allowing tourists to visit without a negative Covid test. However, the curfew from 5 pm to 5 am remains in place with certain restrictions.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 370 new Covid cases and 17 deaths today, taking the overall caseload to 1,98,313 and death count to 3,368. According to the health department, the state now has 5,402 active cases.

On Friday, the Covid curfew in Himachal Pradesh was extended with several more relaxations, like buses within the state have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy and shops can remain open from 9 am to 5 pm from June 14. Intrastate public transport will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy.