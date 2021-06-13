Delhi Eases Curbs From Tomorrow, Shops, Restaurants, Malls To Reopen

Religious places can open but no devotee will be allowed, Arvind Kejriwal said (File)

The restrictions for shops, malls and restaurants in Delhi will be eased from tomorrow as Covid numbers in the capital drop to a two-month low. Shops will be open seven days a week instead of the current odd-even system. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, said this will be on trial basis for a week and strict action will be taken if the Covid numbers rise.

The shop timings will remain same -- from 10 am to 8 pm, Mr Kejriwal said.

Restaurants -- which were open only for takeaways and home deliveries -- can now have diners but with only 50 per cent of seating capacity.

Weekly markets have also been allowed but with 50 per cent vendors and only market one per day will function in each municipal zone. Salons can open but spas will remain shut.

Government offices can open with full capacity, private offices with 50 per cent capacity. Delhi Metro and buses will run at 50 per cent capacity.

Schools, colleges and educational Institutions will remain shut. Swimming pools, amusement parks, water parks will also remain shut and no public gatherings are allowed. Religious places can open but no devotee will be allowed, the Chief Minister said.

"If the cases of infection keep decreasing in the current manner, then our life will gradually come back on track. It is a great tragedy and we all have to face it together," Mr Kejriwal told the media.