Delhi Unlock Phase-3: What's Open, What's Not From Tomorrow

Only two passengers will be in autorickshaws and taxis.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced relaxations in the national capital as Covid numbers in the capital drop to a two-month low. The restrictions will be eased from tomorrow. "If the cases of infection keep decreasing in the current manner, then our life will gradually come back on track. It is a great tragedy and we all have to face it together," Mr Kejriwal told the media.

Here is what will be open and what stays closed in Delhi:

Schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain closed.

Ban on political/cultural gatherings to continue.

Swimming pools, gyms, and public parks and gardens will remain closed.

No marriages in public halls. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend.

Public transport, including the Delhi metro, to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Only two passengers will be in autorickshaws and taxis.

What is allowed

All market complexes can open but 10am -8pm.

Restaurants to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Weekly markets in Delhi to open from tomorrow. Only one market to be allowed in each zone.

Religious places in the city will also reopen but no visitors will be allowed.

Mr Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi has significantly improved and the number of cases have also declined. He, however, warned if cases increased restrictions will have to be reimposed.