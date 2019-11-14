India Condemns Fake News In Bangladesh Of PM Modi Letter To Chief Justice

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka termed the letter as "completely fake and malicious".

India has strongly condemned a fake letter circulating in Bangladesh's local media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed it to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

"We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a tweet.

He attached a statement by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, terming the letter as "completely fake and malicious".

"It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony. It is most egregious, and wrong on part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain," the statement said.

