"India-China Relations Moving In Correct Direction: Chinese Consul Qin Jie

Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai, Qin Jie, spoke about the future of India-China ties and expressed optimism as he recalled the meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping.

He added that the BRICS Summit, which will take place in New Delhi, will provide an opportunity to further deepen ties.

The Consul General told reporters, "For the future of the relationship, we are moving in the correct direction in India-China relations under the leadership of our leaders. They have met each other twice in the last two years."

Speaking about the BRICS Summit, which will take place in India this year, he added, "This year, the BRICS summit will be held in Delhi, and next year it will be held in China. This will give us special opportunities to deepen our connection and friendship and make progress for the benefit of our people and stability of the whole world..."

Last month in March, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for enhanced cooperation between New Delhi and Beijing during a news conference held on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing.

The senior diplomat emphasised the importance of bilateral collaboration, stating that "India and China must step up and support each other's presidency of BRICS over the next two years." These comments come at a time of significant global upheaval, specifically amid the escalating US-Iran conflict in West Asia.

Highlighting the potential for a unified front between the two Asian giants, Wang Yi underscored the impact their partnership could have on the international stage. "Together, we can bring new hope to the Global South," he stated, suggesting that a coordinated leadership within the BRICS bloc would serve as a stabilising force for developing nations.

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