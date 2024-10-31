India Cannot Compromise Even On One Inch Of Country's Borders: PM Modi

The government believes in the strength of the army to defend the country, says PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India cannot compromise on even an "inch" of land on its borders, adding the people believe in the strength of its armed forces for defending the country.

India's enemies "see the end of their sinister plans" when they see the Indian armed forces, he said at Sir Creek in Gujarat's Kutch district, as he kept up his tradition of celebrating Diwali with personnel of the armed forces.

The spot is located close to the Indo-Pak border.

"People of India feel their country is safe because of you; when the world sees you, it sees India's strength, when enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans," PM Modi said, addressing personnel of the Border Security Force, Army, Navy and Air Force.

"Today there is a government in the country which cannot compromise even on one inch of the country's borders," the prime minister added.

His government believes in the strength of the army to defend the country and does not depend on the words of the country's enemies, PM Modi further said.

Notably, Indian and Chinese troops earlier this week completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following an agreement between the two countries to end an over four-year-old stand-off along the Line of Actual Control.

The prime minister, meanwhile, also said that we see the Army, Navy and Air Force as different entities, "but their strength will increase manifold when they come together." Development of infrastructure in border areas was a "top priority," he added.

As the country is moving fast towards the goal of developed India, "you all are protectors of this dream," PM Modi told the soldiers.

He also said that Kutch has immense tourism potential, and border tourism is an aspect related to national security which is not discussed much.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)