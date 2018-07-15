India, Bangladesh Sign Revised Travel Agreement

The agreement was signed in presence of Rajnath Singh and his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan.

To ease visa restrictions for citizens, India and Bangladesh signed a revised travel agreement today.

The agreement was signed between the two countries in Dhaka in presence of visiting Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan. Mr Singh is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.

Under the Revised Travel Arrangement (RTA)-2018, freedom fighters and elderly Bangladeshi nationals will get five year multiple visa from India, Daily Star reported.

Rajnath Singh and Asaduzzaman Khan also held the 6th Home Minister Level Talks between India and Bangladesh.

Mr Singh offered prayers at Dhakeshwari Temple in Bangladesh.

He also visited Bangabandhu Museum where paid tributes to the father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Deeply moved to see the site where he and his family members were martyred. His contribution to Bangladesh and South Asia will always be remembered," Mr Singh tweeted.