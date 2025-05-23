CUET UG 2025 Accountancy Paper: Application Deadline For Retest Extended, Check Details

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for students who wish to take the CUET UG 2025 Accountancy re-test. The deadline has been extended from May 23 to May 24, until 1pm.

According to the official notice, candidates who appeared for the Accountancy paper between May 13 and 16 will be given the option to either retain their original scores or re-take the test with the revised question paper pattern.

With input from subject experts, the updated exam format for Accountancy now offers students the option to choose answering questions from either Unit V: Computerised Accounting Systems or an alternative unit.

Earlier, Unit V was compulsory, which often posed challenges for students who lacked proficiency in computerised accounting. The new structure aims to provide greater flexibility and in line with the individual student strengths.

Students who wish to apply for the CUET UG 2025 Accountancy re-test must submit their application by May 24, 1pm, through the link provided on the NTA's official portal.

"Candidates who have already appeared for the Accountancy paper from May 13 to 16 will be given the option to either retain their original scores or appear for a retest under the revised exam pattern," the NTA stated.

If no response is received within the deadline, the scores obtained in the test conducted between May 13 and 16, 2025, will be considered final, the agency clarified.

For further details regarding the date, time, and centre for the re-examination, students are advised to regularly visit the official NTA websites - nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in.