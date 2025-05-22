Trump Administration Bars Harvard University From Enrolling Foreign Students

The Trump Administration has barred Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, the NYT reported on Thursday.

The administration also said that it would be doing so as an ongoing investigation into the university by the Department of Homeland Security. A letter has been sent to the university by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

She also said in an X post, “This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus”, and said that it's a “privilege, not a right” to be able to enrol foreign students at the university. She also said that the higher tuition fees from the foreign students "helps pad their multibillion-dollar endowments".

It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments… pic.twitter.com/12hJWd1J86 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

However, in the letter sent to Harvard University, it was mentioned that, if Harvard wants the opportunity of regaining Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification before the upcoming academic school year back, they should provide the "information required" within "72 hours".

Each year, anywhere from 500-800 Indian students and scholars study at Harvard, according to the official website of the university. Currently, 788 students from India are enrolled at Harvard University.