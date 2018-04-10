India, Bangladesh Sign Deal On Oil Pipeline, Discuss Teesta Water Issue

India and Bangladesh today inked six MoUs, including one for the construction of a 129.5-km long oil pipeline between Siliguri and Parbatipur, and discussed the Teesta water sharing issue as well as the Rohingya refugee crisis.Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and his Bangladeshi counterpart Md Shahidul Haque reviewed the areas of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the Indian High Commission said in a statement."Both sides expressed appreciation for the notable progress achieved in the implementation of the decisions and initiatives taken during the visits of the Prime Minister of India to Bangladesh in June 2015 and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to India in April 2017," it read.The two sides signed six MoUs including India-Bangladesh Friendship pipeline between Siliguri and Parbatipur and an agreement between department of atomic energy, India and Bangladesh atomic energy commission."This is part of our endeavour to undertake projects in Bangladesh in various socio-economic sectors, including education, culture, health, community welfare, road infrastructure etc, for which we are providing 1,600 crore taka under grant financing," Foreign Secretary Gokhale said.The MoU on oil pipeline is aimed at pumping diesel from India to Bangladesh with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum."The MoU focuses on deepening bilateral cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector and the mutual benefits for both sides that would accrue from the proposed construction of approximate 129.5-km long oil pipeline from the Siliguri Marketing Terminal of the Numaligarah Refinery Ltd (NRL) in India to the Parbaripur depot of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC)," the brief description of the MoU read.The other MoUs are on cooperation between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh Betar, installation of an Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Urdu Chair in Dhaka University, Addendum to the GCNEP-BAEC Interagency Agreement, grant projects to set up language labs in 500 schools in Bangladesh and upgrade different roads in Rangpur city.An addendum was signed relating to Inter-Agency agreement between Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership or GCNEP of India's atomic energy department and Bangladesh's atomic energy commission.Mr Gokhale said Delhi remained a "committed development partner" of Dhaka and has extended lines of credit of over USD 8 billion to Bangladesh in the last seven years.India also extended full support to Bangladesh's efforts for resolving the Rohingya refugee crisis, including the early repatriation of the displaced people to Myanmar."India has been fully supportive of the efforts being made to resolve the crisis, including early repatriation of the displaced people," Mr Gokhale said in a statement after his meeting with Haque on the second day of his three-day visit.