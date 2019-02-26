India's Air Strike On Jaish Camp 'Effective', Says Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury applauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the precise target.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today called the air strikes at the biggest training camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed "effective" and applauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the precise target.

"Indian Air Force carried out an effective strike, destroyed the largest camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed. The government has called the opposition to provide more details and also what the government is thinking in the future," Mr Yechury said.

"We will get to know in the meeting what the government is planning to do to ensure such terror attacks do not happen in the future," he added.

Earlier, Lieutenant General DS Hooda (Retired) said that the retaliation was needed.

"I personally had no doubt in my mind after the Pulwama attack that some strong action will be taken by the government. When Pakistan continues to do terror activities against India, it doesn't mean we will sit back because of fear of escalation. And as a military we are much more superior than Pakistan," he added.

India carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control before the daybreak today to target the largest terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped 1,000-kg bombs on a camp at Balakot, which was the hub of training for suicide attackers. The camp, nestled in thick forests, was around 80 km from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

A "very large number" of terrorists were eliminated in the air strikes carried out around 3:30 am, the government said, adding that terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was planning more attacks in the country after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed.

The international community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The United States has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence".



(With Inputs From ANI)