In PM Speech, Big Health And Space Mission, Warning For Rapists: 10 Facts

Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi invoked the nation's achievements in his speech.

New Delhi: On India's 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the long awaited manned space mission by India. By 2022, "a son or daughter of India will go to space with a tricolor in hand," PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The other big announcement of the day was the rollout of the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme -- the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme. Focussing on the achievements of his government in his fifth and final Independence Day speech before next year's general elections, PM Modi said, "We can take tough decisions because nation's interest is first for us, not party's".