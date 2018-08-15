In PM Speech, Big Health And Space Mission, Warning For Rapists: 10 Facts

Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi invoked the nation's achievements in his speech.
New Delhi: On India's 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the long awaited manned space mission by India. By 2022, "a son or daughter of India will go to space with a tricolor in hand," PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The other big announcement of the day was the rollout of the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme -- the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme. Focussing on the achievements of his government in his fifth and final Independence Day speech before next year's general elections, PM Modi said, "We can take tough decisions because nation's interest is first for us, not party's".
Here are the top 10 updates on PM Modi's Independence Day speech:
"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I want to give the country a good news," Prime Minister Modi said. "India has always advanced in space science but we have decided that by 2022 when India completes 75 years of Independence, or before that, a son or daughter of India will go to space with a tricolor in their hands," he added.
Ayushman Bharat, popularly referred to as "Modicare", will be rolled out on September 25, on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The programme aims to provide coverage of Rs. 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families.
10 big states are yet to sign up for the ambitious scheme. States that haven't signed not only include non-BJP states like - Odisha, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala but also BJP-run states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa.
In the inspirational speech on India's 72nd Independence Day, the Prime Minister invoked the nation's achievements -- from the scaling of Mount Everest by tribal children to the expedition to South Pole expedition by Indian women.
"If we don't look at where we started, we will not be able to how far we have comes If we take 2013 as the base year, then you'll be surprised to learn the pace of progress," he said.
Today, compared to 2013, "twice as much roads being built, four times as many houses are being built, record-breaking mobiles are being manufactured, tractors are being sold, planes are being bought, new IIT, new AIIMS are being set up, Skill India centres are being set up, there is a deluge of startups in tier 2 and 3 cities," he said.
For his Independence Day speech, PM Modi had asked for ideas from people, a practice he has followed for the past three years. Some of the suggestions received on the MyGov.in website included on rape, open defecation, reservation system and education.
Huge security arrangements have been made at the Mughal-era fort and the national capital, where 70,000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed.