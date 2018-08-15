Independence Day 2018 Live Updates: 'India Has Become Multi-Trillion Dollar Investment Destination,' Says PM Modi

India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today. Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014. He had recently sought ideas from people for his Independence Day speech, a practice he has followed for the past three years. For the past three years, PM Modi has invited ideas and suggestions directly from people. According to MyGov.in, PM Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech. For the 72nd Independence Day celebrations, the Navy is the coordinating service. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander PR Jagan Mohan of the Indian Navy.
With a 'Beej Se Bazar Tak' approach, we are bringing remarkable changes in the agriculture sector. The aim is to double farmer incomes by 2022: PM @narendramodi- PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2018
India is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation: PM @narendramodi- PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2018
- In 2014, esteemed economists and agencies said Indian economy was risky.
- Today, the same people say reform momentum is strengthening the fundamentals
- Businesses used to talk about red tape, now they talk about red carpet
- They used to talk about policy paralysis, today they talk about reform, perform, transform
- India used to be counted in the 'Fragile Five' in the world, but today, India is a multi-trillion dollar investment. Everything has changed
When aims are not clear, it takes ages for things to happen. Revision of MSP was a long-held demand but kept getting delayed. We decided to increase MSP to 1.5 times of production cost. Everyone wanted GST but a consensus couldn't be reached. But the country moved ahead once it was adopted despite initial hiccups.
- Take toilets for example, if we were at 2013 pace, it would have taken centuries to build as many toilets as we have
- It would have taken a couple of more decades to bring electricity to villages we have
- It would have taken maybe more than 100 years to get gas connections to all poor mothers
- It would have taken generations to lay optical fibre in the scale we have done
The Constitution given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is developing rapidly: PM Modi #IndiaIndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/3Ti2a9f4DK- ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018
- I salute the soldiers, policemen, paramilitary personnel for their service today from this stage
- I share the grief of those who have lost their loved ones
- My best wishes to you on the 72nd Independence Day
- The country is today filled with confidence, it is scaling new heights
- The dawn has brought with it new energy and expectations
- This year, in the Nilgiris, the flower is blooming like the Ashoka Chakra in the flag
- We celebrating the 72nd Independence Day today at a time when our daughters have crossed seven seas and coloured the seas in the colours of our flag
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the 72nd Independence Day today, his fifth and final speech before the general elections next year, he is likely to announce the launch of the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme, called the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme. It will be launched on a pilot basis in some states, with the full-scale roll-out of PM Modi's pet project expected in September end, sources said. Ayushman Bharat, popularly referred to as "Modicare", aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families."