Independence Day 2018 Live Updates: 'India Has Become Multi-Trillion Dollar Investment Destination,' Says PM Modi

India's Independence Day: Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 15, 2018 08:18 IST
New Delhi: 

India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today. Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014. He had recently sought ideas from people for his Independence Day speech, a practice he has followed for the past three years. For the past three years, PM Modi has invited ideas and suggestions directly from people. According to MyGov.in, PM Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech. For the 72nd Independence Day celebrations, the Navy is the coordinating service. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander PR Jagan Mohan of the Indian Navy.

Here are the live updates on Independence Day 2018 :

 


Aug 15, 2018
08:18 (IST)
Aug 15, 2018
08:16 (IST)
"By 2022 when India completes 75 years of Independence, or before that, a son or daughter of India will go to space with a tricolor in their hands," says PM Modi.
Aug 15, 2018
08:14 (IST)
Aug 15, 2018
08:14 (IST)

"India's scientists have always made her proud. More so when they launched over 100 satellites at one go. When they successfully launched the Mars mission on the very first attempt."
Aug 15, 2018
08:11 (IST)

"The world that used to talk about electricity blackouts, bottlenecks, today says the sleeping elephant has started walking and will be an engine of global growth"
Aug 15, 2018
08:08 (IST)
Earlier businesses establishments used to talk about red tape, now they talk about red carpet: PM

  • In 2014, esteemed economists and agencies said Indian economy was risky.
  • Today, the same people say reform momentum is strengthening the fundamentals
  • Businesses used to talk about red tape, now they talk about red carpet
  • They used to talk about policy paralysis, today they talk about reform, perform, transform
  • India used to be counted in the 'Fragile Five' in the world, but today, India is a multi-trillion dollar investment. Everything has changed
Aug 15, 2018
08:03 (IST)
PM on implementation of GST
When aims are not clear, it takes ages for things to happen. Revision of MSP was a long-held demand but kept getting delayed. We decided to increase MSP to 1.5 times of production cost. Everyone wanted GST but a consensus couldn't be reached. But the country moved ahead once it was adopted despite initial hiccups.
Aug 15, 2018
08:01 (IST)

"Twice as much roads being built, four times as many houses are being built, record-breaking mobiles are being manufactured, tractors are being sold, planes are being bought"
Aug 15, 2018
07:58 (IST)
PM Modi on his government's achievements

  • Take toilets for example, if we were at 2013 pace, it would have taken centuries to build as many toilets as we have
  • It would have taken a couple of more decades to bring electricity to villages we have
  • It would have taken maybe more than 100 years to get gas connections to all poor mothers
  • It would have taken generations to lay optical fibre in the scale we have done
Aug 15, 2018
07:54 (IST)

"We are proud of what we have achieved and at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realised the remarkable strides the nation has made"

Aug 15, 2018
07:52 (IST)
Next year on Baisakhi, it will be 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives: PM
Aug 15, 2018
07:50 (IST)
Aug 15, 2018
07:50 (IST)
I share the grief of those who have lost their loved ones: PM
  • I salute the soldiers, policemen, paramilitary personnel for their service today from this stage
  • I share the grief of those who have lost their loved ones
Aug 15, 2018
07:45 (IST)

"Many parts of the nation witnessed a good monsoon but at the same time parts of India have been affected by flooding. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives due to floods in various parts of India"
Aug 15, 2018
07:42 (IST)
"We are celebrating this Independence Day when every Indian anywhere in the world is proud that India is the sixth biggest economy in the world today," says PM Modi.

Aug 15, 2018
07:40 (IST)

"We celebrating the 72nd Independence Day today at a time when our daughters have crossed seven seas and coloured the seas in the colours of our flag

"We celebrating this day when our adivasi children have scaled Mt Everest and planted the flag there"
Aug 15, 2018
07:38 (IST)
PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort
  • My best wishes to you on the 72nd Independence Day
  • The country is today filled with confidence, it is scaling new heights
  • The dawn has brought with it new energy and expectations
  • This year, in the Nilgiris, the flower is blooming like the Ashoka Chakra in the flag
  • We celebrating the 72nd Independence Day today at a time when our daughters have crossed seven seas and coloured the seas in the colours of our flag
Aug 15, 2018
07:33 (IST)

PM Modi has unfurled the national flag. Flag hosting was followed by the national anthem.  
Aug 15, 2018
07:21 (IST)
Security has been tightened at and around Red Fort. Cops,SWAT teams, NSG snipers have been deployed
Aug 15, 2018
07:19 (IST)
PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Aug 15, 2018
07:19 (IST)
Aug 15, 2018
07:13 (IST)
Aug 15, 2018
07:12 (IST)
Visuals of Red Fort

Aug 15, 2018
06:59 (IST)
Aug 15, 2018
06:57 (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh distributes sweets to army personnel at his residence

Aug 15, 2018
06:52 (IST)
India Independence Day 2018 In Independence Day Speech, PM May Launch Healthcare Scheme: 10 Points
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the 72nd Independence Day today, his fifth and final speech before the general elections next year, he is likely to announce the launch of the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme, called the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme. It will be launched on a pilot basis in some states, with the full-scale roll-out of PM Modi's pet project expected in September end, sources said. Ayushman Bharat, popularly referred to as "Modicare", aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families."
Aug 15, 2018
06:43 (IST)
Ayushman Bharat, popularly referred to as "Modicare", aims to provide coverage of Rs. 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families.
Aug 15, 2018
06:39 (IST)
PM Modi is likely to announce the launch of the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme, called the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme today.
Aug 15, 2018
06:37 (IST)
Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014.
