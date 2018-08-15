On Independence Day, See Sudarsan Pattnaik's Beautiful Sand Tribute

Happy Independence Day, says Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand sculpture.

As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day today, many have expressed their love for the country in different, unique ways. While some, like Sachin Tendulkar, have shared inspirational messages on social media to celebrate Independence Day, others have wished their friends and family through WhatsApp messages. Padma Shri-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is also celebrating this momentous occasion, and he has created a beautiful sand tribute to mark India's 72nd Independence Day. "72nd #HappyIndependenceDay to all my countrymen," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of his sand sculpture.

Created at the Puri Beach in Odisha, the striking sand sculpture wishes everyone a happy Independence Day. It has been created with saffron, white and green-coloured sand - the colours of India's National Flag.

72nd #HappyIndependenceDay to all my countrymen. My SandArt at Puri beach, Odisha. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/GbhbrVEa3W - Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 15, 2018

Shared just one hour ago, the picture of the sculpture on Independence Day has already collected over 1,000 'likes'. Here's what people are saying about it:

Congratulations for 72nd #HappyIndependenceDay . This presentation to the whole world is the proud for the nation. Really everyone in this universe will impressed on this. One tone thanks to Respected SJ @sudarsansand JI..India #Odishahttps://t.co/hlnbUw929k - BAIKUNTHO SUBUDHI (@baikuntho1) August 15, 2018

Happy independence day sir.. Super art .. https://t.co/j3fk0dZSzn - Tejash dharod (@TejashDharod) August 15, 2018

Happy Independence day wishes to you sir... - Guava Head (@nura_001) August 15, 2018

The Ministry of Human Resource Development also shared a video of Sudarsan Pattnaik creating another sand sculpture for Independence Day - this one on the theme "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

India and Indians breathe & enjoy our glorious cultural diversity. Many languages, many festivals,but a single celebration.Let India awake to the creation of a Shreshtha Bharat this Independence Day. The force of a strong, united India is #EkBharatShreshthaBharat@sudarsansandpic.twitter.com/5m6fbA2a8z - Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) August 15, 2018

