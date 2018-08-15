On Independence Day, See Sudarsan Pattnaik's Beautiful Sand Tribute

"72nd Happy Independence Day to all my countrymen," wrote Sudarsan Pattnaik on Twitter

August 15, 2018
Happy Independence Day, says Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand sculpture.

As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day today, many have expressed their love for the country in different, unique ways. While some, like Sachin Tendulkar, have shared inspirational messages on social media to celebrate Independence Day, others have wished their friends and family through WhatsApp messages. Padma Shri-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is also celebrating this momentous occasion, and he has created a beautiful sand tribute to mark India's 72nd Independence Day. "72nd #HappyIndependenceDay to all my countrymen," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of his sand sculpture.

Created at the Puri Beach in Odisha, the striking sand sculpture wishes everyone a happy Independence Day. It has been created with saffron, white and green-coloured sand - the colours of India's National Flag.

Shared just one hour ago, the picture of the sculpture on Independence Day has already collected over 1,000 'likes'. Here's what people are saying about it:

The Ministry of Human Resource Development also shared a video of Sudarsan Pattnaik creating another sand sculpture for Independence Day - this one on the theme "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

Here are some quotes you can share with friends and family to wish them a Happy Independence Day.

How are you celebrating Independence Day this August 15?

 

