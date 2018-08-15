In Independence Day Speech, PM May Launch Healthcare Scheme: 10 Points

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Red Fort has been put under heavy security

New Delhi: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the 72nd Independence Day today, his fifth and final speech before the general elections next year, he is likely to announce the launch of the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme, called the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme. It will be launched on a pilot basis in some states, with the full-scale roll-out of PM Modi's pet project expected in September end, sources said. Ayushman Bharat, popularly referred to as "Modicare", aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families.