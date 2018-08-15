PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes In Independence Day Speech

Here are top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech on 72nd Independence Day:

We are celebrating this Independence Day when every Indian anywhere in the world is proud that India is the sixth biggest economy in the world today. India used to be counted in the 'Fragile Five' in the world. But today, India is a multi-trillion dollar investment. Everything has changed.

The recently concluded Parliament session was one devoted to social justice. The Parliament session witnessed the passage of the Bill to create an Other Backward Class (OBC) Commission.

When 1.25 billion dreams go towards a goal, there's nothing that cannot happen. In 2014, the people of the country did not just stop at forming a government. They got together for nation-building and they will keep at it.

Businesses used to talk about red tape, now they talk about red carpet. They used to talk about policy paralysis, today they talk about reform, perform, transform.

By 2022, when India completes 75 years of independence, India will send a son or daughter to the space with the national flag in hand. With this, India will become the fourth nation to send a human to the space.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan will be launched on September 25 this year, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. It is high time we ensure that the poor of the country get access to good quality and affordable healthcare.

Women officers commissioned in short service (SSC) will get opportunity for permanent commission like men.

The honest taxpayer of India has a major role in the progress of the nation. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed.

We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape. Recently in Madhya Pradesh a rapist was hanged by fast track court. We should spread this news and make people aware. Rule of law is supreme and no one can take law in their hands.