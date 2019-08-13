Independence Day Dress Rehearsals Held In Jammu And Kashmir: Official

Dress rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations held in Jammu and Kashmir.

The dress rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations was conducted at all the district headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir today, the state administration said.

Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, who is also the spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, said all arrangements were in place for Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Mr Kansal said no report of any significant incident was received in the last 24 hours, adding that the local authorities were closely monitoring the situation and restrictions were being eased in many areas on the basis of their assessment.

He added that there was no dearth of facilities at hospitals and that other public utilities, including national highways, airports, power, water were functioning normally.

The official also informed that the first ever Global Investment Summit would be held in Jammu and Kashmir from October 12-14 and its opening session would be held in Srinagar.

