Delhi Metro Tightens Security Checks Ahead Of 79th Independence Day

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has intensified security checks ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. It has advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly, especially during peak hours, as they may witness longer queues during the screening process.

The security checks, led by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), will be tightened across all metro stations until August 16, the DMRC said in a post on X. This may result in long queues at some Metro stations, especially during peak hours till Independence Day.

"Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during these checks," the DMRC added.

In view of enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on 15th August, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from tomorrow i.e., 9th August 2025 (Saturday).



The DMRC has also urged passengers to plan their journey with extra travel time and keep their belongings ready for inspection to speed up the process. It also requested all travellers to cooperate with CISF personnel, for some may be required to undergo frisking if needed.

Additional CISF personnel have been stationed at each metro station to manage the crowd and carry out inspections.

According to Business Standard, the authorities are also deploying additional surveillance, such as drone detection grids and CCTV networks, this year. High-rise structures around the Red Fort have their rooftops patrolled by monitoring teams and snipers.



Around 10,000 soldiers, including paramilitary groups and special commandos, have already been stationed throughout the city.

In New Delhi, nearly 10,000 police officers and more than 3,000 traffic police officials have been deployed. In addition, 700 cameras, equipped with facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI), are in place to keep an eye on crowds.

Additionally, security has been increased at key sites such as Indira Gandhi International Airport, train and bus terminals, shopping centres, and marketplaces.