Independence Day 2025: Step-By-Step Guide To Book Your Seat At Red Fort Event

India is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day this Friday, August 15, 2025, with grand ceremonies planned across the country. In Delhi, preparations are in full swing for the main event at the historic Red Fort, where the Prime Minister will hoist the national flag and address the nation.

Thousands of citizens attend this iconic celebration every year, and those wishing to witness the event in person can now book their seats through both online and offline methods.

How to Book Tickets Online:

Starting August 13, tickets can be booked online through the official Ministry of Defence websites: aamantran.mod.gov.in or e-invitations.mod.gov.in.

Follow these steps for online booking:

1. Visit the official website.

2. Click on the "Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking" option.

3. Enter your name, mobile number, and number of tickets required.

4. Upload a valid ID proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport).

5. Choose a ticket category: Rs 20 (General), Rs 100 (Standard), or Rs 500 (Premium).

6. Make the payment using a debit/credit card or UPI.

7. Download the e-ticket with a QR code and seating details.

8. Save the ticket digitally or take a printout to present at the entry gate.

How to Get Tickets Offline:

Offline tickets will be available from August 10 to 12 at selected government offices and special counters in Delhi. Visitors must present a valid photo ID to purchase tickets, which are priced at Rs 20, Rs 100, or Rs 500. Payments can be made in cash or via digital methods. Due to limited availability, arriving early at the counters is recommended.

Reaching the Red Fort on August 15:

The event starts at 7:30 AM, and attendees should reach the venue between 6:30 and 7:00 AM. The Delhi Metro will begin service at 4:00 AM on Independence Day. The nearest stations are Lal Qila (Violet Line) and Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line).

All visitors must carry their ticket and original ID for security checks. Due to high-security arrangements, it is advised to travel light and follow official guidelines.