Adopt "Vocal For Local" Mantra This Independence Day, Urges PM Modi

PM Modi is delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on Independence Day today said "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India had become a mantra for 130 crore Indians and it would become a reality. He also urged the country to adopt the "vocal for local" pledge.

"Self-reliant India is in the minds and hearts of every Indian. We are transforming this dream into reality," he said.

"In the midst of the Corona pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. I am confident that India will realize this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal."

He added: "As we move towards our 75th year of Independence, the entire nation must take a pledge to make 'vocal for local' the mantra of the nation."

"Today, the world looks towards India. India must grow for the world to grow. Today, we have the largest young population in the world... today's Indians are thinkers and innovators," he said.

Making a strong case for making in India, the PM said: "How long will we export raw materials and import finished goods? Time has come that we end this cycle. India must now manufacture everything it consumes... and not just that - export to the world too as we grow."

PM Modi said the country must work on the mantra of "Make in India, Make for world" as global businesses were now looking to India.

"FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) has broken all records. There has been an 18% growth in FDI. Even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, investments are pouring into India. It tells us that the world sees our potential and has hope from a rising India" he said.

This had become possible, he said, because India had worked on its policies and infrastructure. "Global businesses are looking at India. From make in India, we must go towards Make for World," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to boost the self-reliance in agriculture and for farmers.

"For a self-reliant India, our major priority is self-reliant agriculture and self-reliant farmers. Our mission for Vocal for Local, re-skill and upskill will help build an economy of self-reliance among those below the poverty line."