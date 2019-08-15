Leaders Of Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal Greet PM Modi On Independence Day

Independence Day: World leaders on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

World leaders on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's people on the 73rd Independence Day and described New Delhi as a close friend.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering were among the first leaders to congratulate PM Modi.

"India is our neighbour and close friend and we shall continue working with the Indian government to further strengthen the ties between Maldives and India," Mr Solih said in a tweet.

PM Modi thanked him, saying India cherishes the strong friendship between the two nations.

Nepal's KP Oli said his country is delighted to observe India's rapid economic growth achieved over the past seven decades.

PM Modi responded by expressing hope that the friendship between the neighbours continue to scale new heights and enhance prosperity for the two peoples.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering tweeted he "sees new chapters of friendship unfold for the two countries."

"But for today, I wish the people of India a happy Independence Day. We pray for a peaceful and prosperous India," he wrote.

PM Modi, who is visiting Bhutan later this week, said Lotay Tshering is correct about the unwavering friendship between India and Bhutan.

"This friendship is growing in a wide range of sectors, which is a great sign. I look forward to meeting you during my upcoming Bhutan visit," the PM said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.