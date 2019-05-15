Income Tax Department Files 11 Chargesheet Against Deepak Talwar

Deepak Talwar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering early this year

The Income Tax Department has filed as many as 11 charge sheets against corporate aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar for alleged tax evasion by him and his companies, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said the prosecution complaints have been filed before a special court here last week under Section 276C (1) (prosecution for wilful attempt to evade tax) and Section 277 (false statement in verification) of the Income Tax Act.

While six are fresh complaints, the rest are supplementary charge sheets to the main complaints filed in 2017 by the department against Talwar. These pertain to different assessment years, the sources said.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused was the beneficiary of a complex global corporate structure of several entities in different offshore jurisdictions like British Virgin Islands, Mauritius, Singapore, Hong Kong which received funds from foreign entities," a senior tax department official said, quoting contents of the charge sheets.

"A part of such money was also routed back in India for investment through multiple layers in foreign countries," he added.

The results of investigations conducted so far reveal that the assessee (Talwar) is linked to many other foreign bank accounts and further investigation is in progress, the official said.

Talwar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering after he was deported from Dubai early this year.

Talwar's role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre is under scanner.

He has been accused of criminal conspiracy and forgery, and charged under various other sections of the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe''s leading missile manufacturing company.

The role of his son Aditya and wife is also under the scanner of the ED. He is also being probed on corruption charges by the CBI.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.