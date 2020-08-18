In Video, Breeder Runs Over Dog. BJP MP Calls Out Cruelty On Twitter

A case has been registered against the man after the video was viral

A Punjab-based dog breeder places a dog in front of his car and runs it over in a disturbing video that captures the inhuman act of cruelty. The dog is seen yelping out of excruciating pain in the clip. A case has been registered against the man after the video was widely circulated on social media.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi called out the cruelty on Twitter, alleging the man, identified as Gurinder Singh of Punjab's Kapurthala, sells dogs for fights and disposes them when they are of no use to him. She also said that the animal died after suffering for 30 minutes.

"This is Gurinder Singh s/o Harbans Singh, village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain," she tweeted.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the accused, who is missing, the police said.

"We have registered a case in this regard," Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaspreet Singh Sidhu told PTI over phone.

The police have confirmed that the accused is a dog breeder. Efforts are being made to arrest him.

Ms Gandhi, who represents Sultanpur constituency in Lok Sabha, is a noted environmentalist and animal rights activist. She has been raising issues related to cruelty against animals for years. She also runs a non-profit People For Animals, which is one of the biggest animal rights organisation in the country.