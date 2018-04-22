In Uttar Pradesh, Doctor Allegedly Confines Teen In Clinic For 3 Days To Rape Her, Arrested

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly confined by a doctor in his clinic for three days and raped at a village in, police said today. The girl managed to escape from her confinement and report the matter to her father on Saturday, Circle Officer (CO) SKS Pertap said.
On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the doctor, Sonu Verma, was arrested and his clinic was sealed. Some objectionable material was also seized from the clinic, the officer said.
The complainant alleged that the doctor confined his daughter in his clinic when she had gone to bring some medicines, the CO said.
The matter is being investigated and the girl was sent for medical examination, Mr Pertap said.