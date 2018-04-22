In Uttar Pradesh, Doctor Allegedly Confines Teen In Clinic For 3 Days To Rape Her, Arrested The girl's father alleged that the doctor confined his daughter in his clinic when she had gone to bring some medicines

31 Shares EMAIL PRINT There is anger in the nation over increasing number of rapes in the country. (File) Muzaffarnagar: Amid a growing outrage across the country over spurt in the cases of sexual crimes against minors, another rape case has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.



A 13-year-old girl was allegedly confined by a doctor in his clinic for three days and raped at a village in, police said today. The girl managed to escape from her confinement and report the matter to her father on Saturday, Circle Officer (CO) SKS Pertap said.



On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the doctor, Sonu Verma, was arrested and his clinic was sealed. Some objectionable material was also seized from the clinic, the officer said.



The complainant alleged that the doctor confined his daughter in his clinic when she had gone to bring some medicines, the CO said.



The officer said according to the girl's father, the doctor had given her a sedative and raped her. The complainant also claimed that he along with villagers had launched a search in the area after she went missing, he said.



The matter is being investigated and the girl was sent for medical examination, Mr Pertap said.





