In Tunisha Sharma Case, Ex Boyfriend's Chats With Woman Under Scanner

Tunisha reportedly broke up with Sheezan 15 days before her death.

Actor Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of his co-actor and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, was in touch with another woman who was his ex-girlfriend, the police claimed today.

The police said Sheezan was talking to his another ex-girlfriend on WhatsApp but later deleted all his chats with her.

The police found 250 pages of WhatsApp chats from Sheezan's mobile phone which will be studied and further analyzed.

The cops have written to WhatsApp to retrieve all of Sheezan's chats with his another ex-girlfriend and are probing why he deleted the messages.

Tunisha, 21, allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' in Vasai near Mumbai on December 24.

The lead actor has been arrested on Tunisha's mother's complaint on charges of abetment to suicide.

The actor will remain in police custody till Friday, a court near Mumbai said today. He was presented before the court by the police after his custody expired.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)