Kangana Ranaut, Sister Asked To Appear Before Mumbai Cops Today

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were summoned over their social media posts.

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been asked to appear before the Mumbai police today and tomorrow over allegations of making objectionable comments on social media aimed at provoking communal tension.

The sisters were summoned twice before - on October 26 and 27 and on November 9 and 10 - but they did not appear before the police. They had said through their lawyer that they were busy with their brother's wedding in Himachal Pradesh till November 15.

Mumbai Police then issued a third notice ordering Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel to appear for questioning. The police are investigating casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed's complaint against the sisters accusing them of promoting enmity between communities through their social media posts.

Munawar Ali has also accused Kangana Ranaut of creating "a bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people" and bringing in religion in her tweets.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Mumbai's Bandra had ordered the police to investigate the complaint.

The 33-year-old actor and her sister have been charged in an FIR (First Information Report) with sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race and hurting religious sentiment.

Kangana Ranaut has been posting about her rehearsals and shoots linked to her movie projects "Dhaakad" and "Thalaivi".

The actor has been in the thick of controversies this year because of an ugly face-off with Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government over her criticism of the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation. Her remarks about feeling unsafe in Mumbai and comparing the city to PoK led to an escalation in which she accused Mumbai's civic body of targeting her with demolitions at her office.