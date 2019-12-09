In Sikkim, Free Rides For Women Unable To Find Transport At Night

To ensure women safety, Sikkim Police to offer free ride to ladies commuting between 10pm-6 am. (File)

Gangtok:

Amid nationwide outrage over the recent cases of rape and murder, the Sikkim Police has launched a free ride scheme under which any woman in the state capital who is alone and unable to find transport services at night will be dropped home in a vehicle free of cost.

According to an official, the scheme, launched by Chief Minister- Prem Singh Tamang yesterday, is aimed at ensuring women's safety at odd hours.

Any stranded woman can now dial the police helpline numbers-1091 and 7837018555- and request for a vehicle between 10pm and 6 am, he said.

Upon receiving the call, the control room vehicle or the station house officer's vehicle will come to her aid, the official added.

