'Reign Of The Devil': Tejashwi Yadav's Sharp Attack On Bihar Government

Tejashwi Yadav also accused BJP of deceiving the people of Bihar. (File)

Leaders of the Grand Alliance in Bihar chose the state's first chief minister Sri Krishna Singh's birth anniversary function in Patna on Sunday to band together against the NDA, where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP-JD(U) government by likening it to "Rakshas Raj" (reign of the devil).

The Grand Alliance leaders - from the Congress, the RJD and the HAM(S) - vowed to uproot the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state. They came down heavily on the two governments, alleging that both the dispensations failed on all fronts, especially in taming price rise, corruption and crime.

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee organised the function at S K Memorial hall.

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed JD(U) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, likening the state government to "Rakshas Raj" (reign of the devil).

"These people (NDA leaders) used to talk about 'Jungle Raj' (during the 15 years of Lalu-Rabri rule in Bihar). But there is 'Rakshas Raj' in Bihar today. State-sponsored crime is on the rise. This is the double-engine government of crime and corruption," Mr Yadav said.

Taking a swipe at Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who had termed Lalu Prasad's younger son as "rumour-monger", Mr Yadav asked what Bihar had got from the government in its four and a half years.

"When will the special category status be accorded to Bihar? BJP has cheated the people of the state as it has no concern for them," Tejashwi Yadav said, adding sarcastically that the BJP has more concern for Lalu Prasad's family.

People should be wary of "back-stabbers", he said without naming anyone.