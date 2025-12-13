Bihar Government Establishes Prakrit And Pali Academies To Preserve Ancient Languages

The Bihar government has taken a significant step towards preserving and promoting ancient languages by initiating the process to establish two new vernacular academies, Prakrit and Pali. The academies are being set up under the administrative control of the newly created Department of Higher Education.

The state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved proposals to create three new departments, including Higher Education, Youth, Employment and Skill Development and Civil Aviation. The Higher Education department will oversee the academies, which aim to restore, preserve, and promote Prakrit and Pali languages.

As per notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat department, "Functions which have been allocated to the Higher Education department include: Administrative control of institutions engaged in research work of university level in social, economic, scientific and other fields such ... constitution of vernacular academies such as Sanskrit Academy, Prakrit Academy, Pali Academy, etc,"

As per experts, Prakrit and Pali are ancient languages that evolved from India's classical language, Sanskrit. Pali is still used as the canonical language of Buddhism in Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia, while Prakrit languages like Sauraseni, Magadhi and Gandhari embody various facets of Hindu and Buddhist traditions.

Senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar praised the government's decision, stating that Pali and Prakrit languages are at the root of India's culture. "It will have a long-term impact on higher education in India, as Bihar is the land that harbors the eternal legacy of Buddha and his teachings," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)