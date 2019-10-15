In Rahul Gandhi's Tweet For Abhijit Banerjee, Criticism For 'Modinomics'

The BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi for the comment (file)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the centre over its economic policies, saying "Modinomics" was destroying the country's economy. He made the remark in a tweet he put out to congratulate Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee for receiving the Economics Nobel prize.

Mr Gandhi's remark prompted a counterattack from the BJP, which wondered if he will ever learn to be graceful.

Soon after Mr Banerjee won the coveted honour, Mr Gandhi said the economist had helped conceptualise Nyay, a minimum income guarantee scheme that was promised by the Congress in the national election.

"Abhijit helped conceptualise NYAY that had the power to destroy poverty and boost the Indian economy. Instead we now have Modinomics, that's destroying the economy and boosting poverty," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

The BJP slammed Mr Gandhi for the comment.

"Here is PM Modi congratulating Abhijit Banerjee without any ifs and buts despite knowing that he has been a critic. And Rahul Gandhi is not only politicizing Abhijit's Nobel prize, but also using it to attack PM Modi. I know it is tough but will Rahul ever learn to be graceful?" BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the economist for winning the Nobel prize.

"Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation," he tweeted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.