In Major Reshuffle, Maharashtra Promotes, Transfers Around 40 Senior Cops

In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday promoted or transferred around 40 senior police officers, including Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey, who has been replaced, days after he reportedly alleged that land mafias were hand in glove with a section of revenue department officials and faced flak for going public on the issue.

Transfers and promotions were announced in multiple official orders.

Jayant Naiknavare, deputy inspector general of police (VIP security), will replace Pandey as the Nashik police commissioner.

Mr Pandey, who was criticised by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat for making the allegation in the media, has been appointed special inspector general (prevention of atrocities on women department).

In the backdrop of loudspeaker row, Mr Pandey had issued directives a few days ago stating no one will be allowed to play bhajan or songs on loudspeakers within 15-minute period before and after the call of 'azaan' in the radius of 100 meters of any mosque in Nashik city.

The directives were issued in the wake of MNS president Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed by May 3 or else Hanuman Chalisa will be played on loudspeakers in front of them.

The government has also transferred Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, who will be the new special police inspector general (VIP security), Maharashtra.

Special police inspector general Ankush Shinde will replace Prakash as the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner. In another development, Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police (JCP), Mumbai, has been transferred and posted as special inspector general.

Pune JCP Ravindra Shisve has been appointed IG (state human rights commission), while senior officer Sureshkumar Mekala has been named IG (State CID).

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DIG Lakhmi Gautam has been transferred as IG (establishment) in the Maharashtra police headquarters, while Sandeep Karnik has been promoted and appointed JCP in Pune city.

Another senior officer Satyanarayan has been appointed IG (coastal security), Praveenkumar Padwal, joint commissioner of police (EOW), while S Jaykumar has been promoted as IG (administration) in the state police headquarters.

IPS officer Nishith Mishra has been posted as IG (Anti-Terrorism Squad), Sanjay Mohite promoted as IG (Konkan range), Dattatray Karale promoted as JCP Thane, Pravin Pawar promoted as Director, Maharashtra Intelligence Academy, and B G Shekhar as IG (Nashik range).

In all, the government has promoted 14 officials as special police inspector general and transferred many of them elsewhere. Eleven officials were promoted as deputy inspector general and transferred from their current place of posting.

