In Letter To Citizens On Diwali, PM Modi's Lord Ram Example For Op Sindoor

Here is the full text of the letter:

Dear fellow citizens,

I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, a festival filled with energy and enthusiasm. This is the second Deepavali after the grand construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice. We have seen a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice.

This Deepavali is particularly special because, for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts across the country, including remote areas. These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation.

Amid these historic achievements, the country has also embarked on next-generation reforms in recent days. On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were implemented. During this "GST Bachat Utsav" (Savings Festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees.

In a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future.

In this journey of a "Viksit" (Developed) and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India), our primary responsibility as citizens is to fulfill our duties towards the nation.

Let us adopt "Swadeshi" (local products) and proudly say: "This is Swadeshi!" Let us promote the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat". Let us respect all languages. Let us maintain cleanliness. Let us prioritize our health. Let us reduce the use of oil in our food by 10% and embrace Yoga. All these efforts will rapidly move us towards a "Viksit Bharat".

Deepavali also teaches us that when one lamp lights another, its light doesn't diminish, but it grows further. With the same spirit, let us light lamps of harmony, cooperation and positivity in our society and surroundings this Deepavali.

Once again, wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali.

Yours,

Narendra Modi