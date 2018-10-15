In Coal Block Allocation Case, Naveen Jindal, 14 Others Granted Bail

The case pertains to the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

All India | | Updated: October 15, 2018 10:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Coal Block Allocation Case, Naveen Jindal, 14 Others Granted Bail

The case has been filed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

New Delhi: 

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others, accused of money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of the like amount.

Besides Naveen Jindal, those granted relief are Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's then adviser Anand Goel, Mumbai's Essar Power Ltd's Executive Vice-Chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo, Nihar Stocks Ltd's Director BSN Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International's Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal and Gurgaon-based Green Infra's Vice-President Siddharth Madra.

Those arrayed as accused also include K Ramakrishna Prasad, Rajiv Jain and Gyan Swaroop Garg.

The case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertains to the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Naveen JindalCoal Block AllocationPMLA

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................