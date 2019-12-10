'In Interest Of Nation': Shiv Sena On Citizenship Bill Flip-Flop

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena supported government on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Hours after the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as an instrument that could lead to an "invisible partition" in India, the party led by Uddhav Thackeray in an about-turn supported the government in passing the bill in the Lok Sabha.

"We supported the bill because of the interest of the nation. The CMP (common minimum programme) is applicable in Maharashtra only," Sena MP Arvind Sawant told NDTV.

Mr Sawant, the only Sena MP who was in the Union Cabinet, was pulled out from the alliance in the centre by the party to show to its commitment to a new combine with its ideological opposite Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP. The CMP is what glues the new combine together in Maharashtra after the BJP - the Sena's former ally - could not muster up the number to form government.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha after nearly 12 hours of heated discussions on Monday, with 311 voting in support and 80 against. Home Minister Amit Shah rejected the opposition's claim that it violates the Constitution's core principles of equality. He said the proposed law was not even "0.001% against India's minorities".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi welcomed the support by Shiv Sena in the eleventh hour. "It's up to them (Sena) to decide about Maharashtra," Mr Joshi said, making it clear that the Sena's support was separate from state politics.

The Sena's about-turn in the Lok Sabha came after it accused the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting an "invisible partition" of Hindus and Muslims. In a sharp editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena has also questioned whether "selective acceptance" of Hindu illegal immigrants will act as a trigger for a religious war in the country.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend a six-decade-old law to make it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to become Indian citizens. Many opposition parties call the proposed law discriminatory and allege that it is contrary to the basic tenet of secularism enshrined in the constitution of India.

An 11-hour shutdown in parts of the north-east is being observed by an umbrella body of students' organisations, supported by regional political parties.

Amit Shah has said states in the north-east where Inner Line Permit has been introduced or promised, as in the case of Manipur, won't come under the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. However, the protesters claim the government may later remove ILP and the citizenship law would be automatically applicable to them. ILP is an entry document that people from other parts of India need to enter the states where the rule is in force.