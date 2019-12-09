Amid Fierce Protests, Citizenship Amendment Bill Clears Lok Sabha: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Lok Sabha minutes after the legislation was passed. "Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, after a rich and extensive debate. I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the bill. This bill is in line with India's centuries-old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values," he tweeted.

In his address delivered earlier in the day, Amit Shah had said that neither Muslims nor those from the Northeast should fear the bill because it only aims to help minority migrants. "Lakhs and crores of such people have been suffering without homes, education and hygiene," he said.

He rejected allegations that the bill was anti-Muslim, claiming that it has the endorsement of 130 crore citizens. "The Citizenship Amendment Bill does not include Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan only because they were not minorities there. It's as simple as that," he said.

Amit Shah also denied claims that the centre was trying to turn India into a "Hindu Pakistan". "This is wrong. The population of Muslims in India has increased from 9.8 per cent to 14.2 per cent. On the other hand, the number of minorities in Pakistan has gone down from 23 per cent to 3.7 per cent," he said.

The Union Minister explained that many parts of the Northeast have been excluded from the bill's purview in view of their objections. His assurance came amid protests in the region, where people claim that it will harm their identity.

Although the Shiv Sena -- the BJP's ally-turned-rival in Maharashtra -- had earlier sent mixed signals on the bill, the party supported it at the end of the day. Sena MP Sanjay Raut had hinted at such an outcome in a tweet posted earlier.

The Congress was vehement in its opposition to the legislation. "The bill is against the Constitution, against the spirit of Constitution and against the ideology propounded by Babasaheb Ambedkar," party leader Manish Tewari said.

His party colleague, Shashi Tharoor, claimed that the BJP's thought process was similar to that of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that the BJP, like Muhammad Ali Jinnah, thinks that "Pakistan is a country for Muslims and we should be a country for Hindus".

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi created a flutter in the Lok Sabha by tearing a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, claiming that it was "worse than Hitler's laws". He also said that such a law, if enacted, will divide the nation and bring about another partition.