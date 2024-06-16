Hands Blistered, Skin Peeled, 60 Children Rescued From Madhya Pradesh Distillery

The child rights team found 20 girls among 60 children.

A harrowing case of child labor has emerged from Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh, where more than 60 children were found working at a liquor factory during a surprise inspection by the child rights commission.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had visited the Som Distillery after receiving complaints. The team found that more than 60 children, including 20 girls, working in hazardous conditions.

Many had sustained terrible chemical burns. "The conditions these children were found in are appalling. Their hands have melted, their skin has peeled off, and yet those responsible showed no remorse," said Priyank Kanungo, chairman of the NCPCR.

"This case involves not just child labor but also human trafficking. The collusion of local officials has allowed the factory owner to continue this exploitation," he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken immediate action. Several officials, including the District Excise Officer and three Sub Inspectors, have been suspended.

A case has been registered under Sections 75, 79, and the Bonded Labour Act 374.

Kamlesh Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said: "Action was taken against the factory today. Statements are being recorded, and the investigation is in progress. The Child Welfare Committee will take further action."

Sources said they were taken to factory in school buses to avoid suspicion.

A shocking picture of negligence and collusion emerged as the investigation proceeded. NDTV is in possession of a letter written by suspended Excise Officer Kanhaiyalal Atulkar, in which he shamefully claimed that the children were merely delivering food and medicines to their parents. This has sparked outrage, as it clearly attempted to downplay the gravity of the situation.

The incident highlighted the plight of impoverished families who are compelled to send their children to work under dangerous conditions.

It has also raised questions about the effectiveness of regulatory bodies and the extent of corruption within the Excise Department.

BJP spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said the government is commitment to addressing the issue: "The government has taken immediate action. Officials have been punished, and further strict measures will be implemented."

Opposition leaders like Youth Congress President Mitendra Singh have accused the administration of failing to protect children.

"How can children who should be holding books be holding liquor bottles? This reflects the depth of corruption and negligence. The future of our state is being compromised," Mr Singh said.