In Hoax Call, MP Sudha Murty Warned Of Misuse To Access Obscene Content

Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty received a hoax call, during which she was warned that her mobile phone was being misused for accessing obscene content.

The caller, posing as an employee of the Union Ministry of Telecommunications, falsely claimed that her mobile number was improperly registered. In the September 5 call, the caller also allegedly threatened that her mobile connection would be disconnected by noon if she did not comply and attempted to extract personal details.

When the number was searched on the Truecaller app, it appeared as "Telecom Department".

Ms Murty filed a police complaint in the matter, following which an FIR was filed and an investigation began.

The incident has come to light at a time the wife of former minister and current BJP MP from Chikkaballapur K Sudhakar fell prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs 14 lakh. The Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police acted swiftly, freezing the amount in the bank where it was deposited and ensured the return of the amount.

Last week, actor-director Upendra and his wife Priyanka Upendra fell victim to cyber crime after their mobile phones were hacked. The hackers allegedly sent messages to the couple's contacts, demanding 55,000 through UPI transfers and promising to return the amount within a couple of hours.

Ms Priyanka received a suspicious message claiming an order could not be delivered due to an issue and asking her to dial a number containing symbols. Both Priyanka and Upendra attempted to call from their phones, after which their devices were compromised. Mr Upendra then went live on social media urging people not to respond to such fraudulent requests.