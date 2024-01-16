In Haryana, Bhupinder Hooda Launches 'Har Ghar Congress' Campaign

Senior leader Bhupinder Hooda launched 'Har Ghar Congress' campaign from Jind on Monday.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday launched the 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign from Jind district to spread awareness about the party's "pro-people" policies while exposing the "failures" of the BJP-led government in the state.

He said since the BJP-led government has completed almost 10 years in Haryana, "now is the time to compare its performance and achievements with that of the previous Congress dispensation".

"By comparing the performance of the two governments, people will find that debt has increased five times, inflation four times, unemployment three times and crime has increased two times, during the BJP and BJP-JJP governments," Mr Hooda alleged.

आज जींद से घर-घर कांग्रेस, हर घर कांग्रेस अभियान का आगाज किया।



इस अभियान के तहत हम कांग्रेस की नीतियों व संकल्पों को और BJP-JJP सरकार की नाकामियों को हरियाणा के जन-जन तक पहुचायेंगे। pic.twitter.com/EJew1c1hla — Bhupinder S Hooda (@BhupinderShooda) January 15, 2024

He accused the BJP-JJP combine of "enjoying power by ignoring public concerns".

"Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, law and order and employment during the Congress government. Today, it has become number one in terms of unemployment, crime, corruption and drugs," the senior Congress leader claimed.

"Youths are forced to migrate to other states and abroad due to massive unemployment in Haryana. A large number of youths are getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime," he alleged.

During the Congress' tenure, six medical colleges, a National Cancer Institute and other health facilities were set up, he said.

"But the present government is neither able to provide doctors, nor machines nor medicines. During the Congress tenure, five power plants were established in the state for Rs 43,300 crore. But the present government did not set up a new unit." Mr Hooda claimed that the Congress had set up 12 state-run universities but the BJP-JJP government closed 5,000 government schools instead of building an educational institute.

