In Gujarat, Israel PM's Roadshow And A Gift To Change Lives: 10 Points
For the next 7 hours in Ahmedabad and later in Sabarkantha district 100 km away, PM Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hope to see the outcome of the pacts between the two countries at the ground level and improve the lives of people.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Modi will arrive in Gujarat at around 10 this morning (File Photo)
Ahmedabad: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive to a grand welcome in Gujarat at around 10 this morning, starting the day-long visit to PM Modi's home state with an eight-km ride in an open-top vehicle decked with flowers from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram. For the next seven hours in Ahmedabad and later in Sabarkantha district 100 km away, the two leaders hope to see the outcome of the pacts between the two countries at the ground level and improve the lives of people.
Here is your 10 point cheatsheet:
"The city of Ahmedabad will greet Mrs and Mr Netanyahu with a reception, as they proceed to Sabarmati Ashram from Ahmedabad Airport," PM Modi's office said in a statement ahead of the visit.
Tight security arrangements have been made in Ahmedabad for the visiting dignitaries and traffic will be blocked along the route of the roadshow between 7 am and noon, the Gujarat Police has announced.
Around 50 stages will be erected on the roadside along the stretch and people from different states of the country will welcome the visiting dignitaries at various points as they pass by.
The Israeli Prime Minister, who had reached India on a six-day visit on Sunday, has showered praise on PM Modi and called him a "revolutionary leader" who is "catapulting the magnificent state into the future".
PM Modi has called the Gujarat visit an opportunity "to see the fulfilment of the promise, which our mutual cooperation holds in diverse areas such as agriculture, technology, and innovation".
PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will inaugurate the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad that was launched in 2011 and mentors budding entrepreneurs and guides them to set up start-ups, according to an official. They will also visit a Startup Exhibition and interact with innovators and start-up Chief Executive Officers.
The two leaders would then proceed for a Sabarkantha-based centre of excellence for agriculture established by Isreal. They will inaugurate a research facility for cultivation of dates in Kutch by remote control from Sabarkantha, the chief minister had earlier said.
But the visit will also forever change the lives of some people, particularly a village located on a small hill, six miles from the Rann of Kutch, that is to receive the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep, a gift that PM Netanyahu has brought for PM Modi.
PM Modi said they would dedicate the plant to the people of Suigam Taluka in Banakantha district over video-conference. During his visit to Israel in July last year, the two leaders rode the mobile unit on Israel's Olga beach that can purify up to 20,000 litres of sea water per day.