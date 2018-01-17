In Gujarat, Israel PM's Roadshow And A Gift To Change Lives: 10 Points

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Modi will arrive in Gujarat at around 10 this morning (File Photo)

Ahmedabad: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive to a grand welcome in Gujarat at around 10 this morning, starting the day-long visit to PM Modi's home state with an eight-km ride in an open-top vehicle decked with flowers from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram. For the next seven hours in Ahmedabad and later in Sabarkantha district 100 km away, the two leaders hope to see the outcome of the pacts between the two countries at the ground level and improve the lives of people.