'Make Alliance With Strong' Says Israel PM On Ties With India: 10 Points

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the delegates at the Raisina Dialogue.

New Delhi: After a hectic visit to Agra and talks with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed back to Delhi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue, the annual flagship geo-politics conference, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. "The alliance of democracies is important to secure our common future, I believe possibilities are endless," Mr Netanyahu said, adding what he called the "lessons of Jewish history". "The weak don't survive. You make alliance with the strong," said the Israeli leader, who is on a six-day visit to India.