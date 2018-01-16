'Make Alliance With Strong' Says Israel PM On Ties With India: 10 Points

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the delegates at the Raisina Dialogue.
New Delhi: After a hectic visit to Agra and talks with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed back to Delhi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue, the annual flagship geo-politics conference, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. "The alliance of democracies is important to secure our common future, I believe possibilities are endless," Mr Netanyahu said, adding what he called the "lessons of Jewish history". "The weak don't survive. You make alliance with the strong," said the Israeli leader, who is on a six-day visit to India.
Here are the Top 10 updates in this big story:
Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the second Israeli leader to visit India since Ariel Sharon in 2003, said, "You were the first leader to come to Israel in 3,000 years. We believe in India as much as you believe in Israel". In this visit, the two nations have discussed "how we can strengthen our two nations in civilian, security and in every area," the 68-year-old leader added.
Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai, former prime minister of Canada Stephen Harder and former prime minister of Sweden Carl Bildt are among the 150-plus speakers from around 90 countries who are participating in the Raisina Dialogue.
In the morning, Mr Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu visited Agra to see the Taj Mahal. The 17th century Mughal monument was closed to tourists for two hours during the visit.
Mr Netanyahu was received at the Kheria Airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and was given a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists. The two leaders spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.
After the meeting, Yogi Adityanath said they had wide ranging discussions that included technology, agriculture, water conservation and solid waste management.
Tomorrow, Mr Netanyahu, accompanied by PM Modi, will visit Gujarat, where they are expected to hold a roadshow.
India and Israel signed nine agreements on Monday, including ones on cooperation in the oil and gas sector and co-production of films. PM Modi and Mr Netanyahu also held bilateral meetings that covered a number of issues of mutual interest.
The two nations have also decided to work on a free trade pact that Israel has been pushing for, reported news agency Reuters.
During the six-day tour, the Israeli Prime Minister is expected to visit Mumbai where they will meet Bollywood celebrities.
Mr Netanyahu's visit is seen as an effort to build on the decision to elevate ties between the two nations to a "strategic partnership", decided during PM Modi's visit to Israel last year. Israel needs large markets for its export-driven economy and has been working towards deepening ties with India and China.