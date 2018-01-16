26/11 Attack Site Nariman House To Be Converted Into 'Living Memorial': 10 Facts

Rabbi Israel Kozolovasky heads the Nariman House. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi:
The Nariman House, also called Chabad House, that was under siege during the 26/11 terror attacks, is being converted into a 'living memorial' dedicated to those killed in the carnage. A formal announcement on the memorial, being set up by Jewish organisation Chabad-Lubavitch, will be made during the Mumbai visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
on Thursday. Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, the Jewish couple who served as directors at the Nariman House, were killed along with six others during the November 2008 terrorist attack. The couple's son Moshe Holtzberg
, who was two years old then and was saved by his Indian nanny, Sandra Samuels, is in Mumbai to visit the Chabad House. Now 11, this is old Moshe's first visit since the tragedy struck the family more than nine years ago.