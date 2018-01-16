Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wife Sara Visit Taj Mahal Prime Minister Netanyahu was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport. He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport, the chief minister's office said on Twitter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited the Taj Mahal in Agra today Agra: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara today visited the 17th century Mughal monument Taj Mahal.



The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.



In view of the Israeli prime minister's visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists.



The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.



According to officials, the visiting dignitary will have lunch at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for New Delhi. Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday on a six-day visit.



The Israeli prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the third edition of the geo-political conference, 'Raisina Dialogue', in Delhi later today.





