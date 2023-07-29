26/11 Target Chabad House's Google Image Found With Suspected Terrorists

Security Stepped up outside Mumbai's Chabad House

Mumbai Police has strengthened security outside Chabad house in Colaba after a Google image of Chabad house was recovered from two suspected terrorist arrested for planning an attack in Rajasthan.

Notably, Chabad house was one of the targets of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in 2008.

The ATS has taken custody of Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki – residents of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh from Pune a few days ago and were probing the case and during the same investigation, police got the Google image of Chabad House from them.

Mumbai's Chabad House

Earlier, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested one person from Pune for giving shelter to both the suspected terrorists.

"During the investigation of the duo suspects, it was found that they took the help of a person in Pune to make arrangements for their shelter when they arrived in the city. On the information received during interrogation of the accused, the said person was detained first, and after questioning, he was arrested and booked along with the two suspects," the press release issued by Maharashtra ATS on Thursday said.

Maharashta ATS further stated that both accused were charged under UAPA charges.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that both were planning to carry out anti-national activities to disturb the unity and safety of the nation, and for this, both had taken the training to make bombs and kept the required materials in their possession," an official statement said.

"ATS has recovered a tent from their residence that was planned for future use to have shelter in the jungles. ATS has also recovered a laptop, some Arabic literature, and a shining white powder that was found to be an explosive material. Accused also had a weighing machine, a drone, electronic circuits item soldering machine," it added.

Earlier, both suspected terrorists Imran Khan and Yunus Saki were arrested by Pune city police during a regular combing operation while they were trying to steal a bike from the Kothrud area of the city on July 18 in the early hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)