Moshe, In Mumbai For The First Time After 26/11, Says 'Bahut Khushi'

Getting off the car at Mumbai's Taj hotel, another landmark that was targeted by the terrorists in 2008, the shy, bespectacled boy greeted the assembled reporters with a "shalom". Then, in broken Hindi, he added, "bahut khushi (I'm very happy)".
Moshe had planned to travel to Mumbai when he turns 13 - a crucial age for Jewish boys, which marks their entry to manhood. But that plan got fast-forwarded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited him during his trip to Israel last year and extended an open invitation.
The perfect opportunity presented itself as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to visit India and go to Nariman House to open a memorial for all the people who died in the 26/11 attacks. Moshe will be at the Chabad House on Thursday for the inauguration.
Located in South Mumbai's Colaba area, Chabad House was an outreach centre of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, which was run by Moshe's parents -- Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka Holtzberg. The "Living Memorial" project, which will take up the top two floors and terrace of the building, will have a special area in memory of Moshe's parents.
On this tour, which Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky who runs the Chabad House described as "very, very emotional", Moshe is accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel, who had saved his life. When Moshe went to live with his grandparents with him, she relocated there and has received honourary citizenship from the Israeli government.
Rabbi Rosenburg also accompanied Moshe to Mumbai. "I feel very happy to come to India, to Nariman House, where I am going to pray. I will say 'hi' to the people of India. I feel very good in this country," news agency Press Trust of India quoted him as saying.