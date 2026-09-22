In Granite Baron R Veeramani Child Sex Abuse Case, Ex-Employee Arrested

The investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls by granite businessman R Veeramani has widened, with Chennai Police arresting a former employee who allegedly possessed a video linked to the case but did not report it to the police.

Ganeshan, who worked with Veeramani's Gem Granites group for 23 years before joining another company, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch. Investigators allege that a video found on his mobile phone showed a man purportedly resembling Veeramani in an obscene act involving a minor girl.

Police are probing how Ganeshan obtained the video, who gave it to him and why he allegedly did not alert the authorities.

Veeramani, along with Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan, was arrested earlier. Police allege that the couple helped manage a house rented by Veeramani in Teynampet, where minor girls were allegedly brought.

The probe has now expanded, with investigators saying at least nine women have come forward alleging that they were sexually abused when they were minors. Their statements are being recorded before the special POCSO court. Police are also investigating whether the alleged abuse continued over several years.

The case came to light after a pen drive containing purported video evidence surfaced last year and an FIR was registered. Questions have since been raised over why Veeramani was not arrested at that stage.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, government sources say, has directed the police to expedite the investigation, ensure the safety of the survivors and examine whether there was any delay or suppression of the case.

Investigators are also probing an alleged ₹90-crore financial trail. Police are examining property and bank transactions and whether money was allegedly paid to police personnel or families of survivors to influence the handling of the case.

TVK-DMK War Of Words

The case has triggered a political confrontation between the ruling TVK and the DMK.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar has accused the previous DMK government of failing to arrest Veeramani despite the FIR and video evidence.

Questioning former DMK Law Minister S Regupathy's claim that the video was unclear, Nirmal Kumar asked:

"Who told Regupathy that the video of the perpetrator wasn't clear? Who told him to say it was like a shadow? Why wasn't Veeramani arrested then?"

He also questioned whether a "power centre" within the DMK had intervened and alleged that information about the case must have reached the then Chief Minister.

Nirmal Kumar said the investigation under the TVK government would proceed swiftly and that "none, however big, will be spared."

Regupathy has rejected the allegations, saying the DMK had no links with Veeramani and pointing out that an FIR was filed during the DMK's tenure.

He said the case was not closed but the investigation was deferred to gather stronger evidence, maintaining that the video in the pen drive did not clearly identify the alleged perpetrator.

Regupathy also questioned why the present government took 25 days to act and accused it of leaking details of the POCSO investigation.

Kanimozhi Calls For Action

DMK parliamentary party leader and MP M K Kanimozhi said it was shocking that people regarded as socially respectable could allegedly have been involved in crimes against children.

She stressed that those responsible, regardless of their position, must face stringent legal action.

"Those who committed the wrongdoing and those who abetted it must both be brought before the law," she said, adding that the investigation must also ensure that no child is subjected to such abuse in the future.

Neither Veeramani's family nor his legal team has so far responded publicly to the latest allegations.