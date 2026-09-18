More Survivors Come Forward Against Granite Baron In Child Sexual Abuse Case

The investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls by granite baron R Veeramani has widened, with more survivors coming forward and the Chennai Police examining the possibility that several other girls may have been abused.

Police sources indicate that at least nine girls may have been sexually abused, though not all of them have given statements to the police. A few of those who have come forward and given statements are now adults, while police sources say some of the alleged survivors are still minors.

The video handed over to the police in 2025 is believed to date back to 2019, according to police sources.

The latest development comes nearly a year after the case was first registered based on a pen drive containing video evidence that was handed over to a Chennai-based activist by an unidentified man in October 2025.

The Chennai Police had said that the man seen in the video was identified as Veeramani, Chairman of the Gem Group and Chairman and Managing Director of Chennai-based Gem Granites. Police alleged that he had rented a house in Teynampet and entrusted its management to Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan.

Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan were arrested after the police recently revived the investigation. Police have alleged that Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan assisted in the offences and helped conceal them.

In a significant development in the case, police have now added provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to the case. Police sources said the minor girl seen in the video belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

The development assumes significance because the police had earlier sought to close the case. The police had filed a closure report before the Special POCSO Court, but the court rejected it and directed further investigation.

The renewed investigation subsequently led to further evidence and the identification of the survivor, paving the way for the arrests and a wider probe into the alleged abuse of other girls.

Meanwhile, police have commenced questioning Veeramani at Puzhal Central Prison.

A court on Thursday granted police three days' custody of Veeramani for questioning. Investigators are expected to question him about the allegations made by the survivors, the video evidence and other material recovered during searches of his homes and offices.

Police are also examining the alleged role of Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan and the circumstances in which the alleged offences took place.

The police had earlier said searches at the homes and offices of the three accused led to the recovery of photographs of girls and women allegedly connected to the investigation, along with other important evidence.

With the investigation now expanding, police are examining the identities and whereabouts of other girls who may have been victims and whether further statements, arrests or charges may follow.

NDTV has attempted to reach Veeramani's family and his legal team for their response to the allegations. Neither has responded so far.