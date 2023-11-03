In Congress-Ruled Chhattisgarh, State Involved In Religious Conversions: Amit Shah

Religious conversion on rise in Chhattisgarh under Congress rule, Amit Shah said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today attacked the Congress, claiming that religious conversion was on the rise in Chhattisgarh under the party-led government, which he alleged was using the state machinery to convert poor tribals.

Addressing a rally in Pandariya assembly constituency in the poll-bound state, he also accused the Congress of indulging in scams and said if the BJP is voted to power in the state, those who committed corruption will be sent to jail.

He dubbed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel a "prepaid CM" of the Congress, accusing him of turning the state exchequer into an ATM of the grand old party.

"In the Congress rule, religious conversion is on the rise. The Constitution gives liberty to every citizen to follow the faith of their choice. But they have started using the state machinery to convert poor tribals, which is not in the interest of the state. As a result of it, clashes have erupted in every house and village of the state, and the law and order situation has deteriorated," he said.

Our government will not interfere in anyone's religious issue, but if any government encourages conversion, stern action will be taken by the BJP to prevent it, he added.

"Bhupesh Baghel is a prepaid CM of Congress and if he comes to power again, he will be swapped (like an ATM card) by his party and all money from state will be taken by Delhi," Mr Shah said, targeting the Congress leadership.

He also accused Chief Minister Baghel of indulging in politics of appeasement, and said his reverse countdown has begun.



