In Biopic On Bal Thackeray, Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Play Sena Patriarch

The Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut has embarked on an ambitious journey to make a biopic on party founder Balasaheb Thackeray, a politician who controlled Mumbai and had millions of devoted followers and his share of critics as well.



The right-wing leader who stood for the idea of "sons of the soil" will be brought alive on screen by a Muslim actor from Uttar Pradesh. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role, the makers of the film say that he will do justice to it and meet the challenge of playing one of the most enigmatic politicians of Maharashtra.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was away shooting abroad, said he would do his best and even demonstrated how he's picked up Marathi. In a video message he told the audience in fluent Marathi, "Everyone must be thinking how this guy will speak Marathi? I want to say with confidence that I am inspired by Balasaheb and I have his blessings."



The actor, known for powerful performances, was roped in to play 'Balasaheb' after a rigorous selection procedure. Several Marathi actors were in the fray, but in the end, Mr Siddiqui was chosen for his acting skills. "He is one of the most talented actors of our times. He immerses his mind, soul and body into every role. I believe he is fit for this role," Mr Raut told NDTV.



Leaked pictures of the screen test show Nawazuddin Siddiqui perfectly replicating the late leader's look. Today, as the teaser was released, everyone acknowledged that Mr Siddiqui has definitely got the look of Bal Thackeray right.



For Mr Siddiqui, life has come full circle. The actor had to pull out of a Ram Leela event this year because of objections by a local Shiv Sena leader in UP -- a move that senior leaders of the party had criticised.



The film will release in 2019 ahead of the general elections.



Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaditya Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, told reporters, "I had goosebumps when I saw the trailer. I cannot describe the relationship I had with him. He was a father figure not just to us, but millions across the state."



