In Benjamin Netanyahu's Election Campaign, A PM Modi Cameo

A view of the poster featuring PM Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu. (AFP)

An election advertisement banner, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, has been seen in Israel.

Israeli journalist Amichai Stein on Sunday shared the image of the banner pit up on a building. Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also spotted on the same building.

"Netanyahu election ads: Putin, Trump & Modi," the tweet read.

Israel is due to hold snap elections on September 17, and the banners appear to demonstrate incumbent the Prime Minister's efforts to strengthen the country's ties with the world leaders.

Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israel's history, faces a tough re-election bid this time.

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years.

Benjamin Netanyahu was the first world leader to congratulate PM Modi for scripting an "impressive victory" in the Lok Sabha elections and had vowed to strengthen "great friendship" as well as bilateral ties with India.

