In Bengal, BJP Scouts For Spacious, Well-Equipped Offices Ahead Of 2019 The BJP is planning to shift its state headquarters at 6 Muralidhar Sen Street in central Kolkata to a nearby spacious place, ahead of Lok Sabha poll.

Share EMAIL PRINT BJP leadership is also planning to hand over bikes to district and mandal level organisers. Kolkata: As the BJP steadily increases its presence in West Bengal, the party's state unit is scouting for spacious, well-equipped new offices in Kolkata and other parts to keep up with the flurry of activities ahead of the next general election.



The BJP is planning to shift its state headquarters at 6 Muralidhar Sen Street in central Kolkata to a nearby spacious place, ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, due next year.



"We are looking for new places both in districts and in the city for setting up new party offices. In some of the districts, the office has been built and in some other places, work is on," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told PTI.



"In Kolkata, we are planning to take a new place on rent near our party office ahead of the Lok Sabha polls."



At present, the party is divided into 36 organisational districts. According to senior party leaders, new offices will be built in all organisational districts and at block levels.



"The type of offices the CPI(M) and TMC have at the block level, we do not have such offices even at the district level. But we are planning to either build new offices or rent office space. Let us see," BJP state general-secretary Subhas Sarkar said.



The party has identified land for building offices.



Apart from offices in organisational districts, BJP will have an election office in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, another party leader said.



According to the senior BJP leader, the party is planning to equip the new offices with the state-of-art technology such as desktop and laptop computers, WiFi connection and e-library, besides big conference halls to accommodate at least 200-250 people and retiring room for party leaders and workers.



The new head office in Kolkata will have facilities to set up video-conference sessions with party high command in New Delhi and the district unit leadership.



With increasing number of rallies and agitation programmes, the party has decided to buy new cars for every organisational district for swift movement of party leaders.



The BJP leadership is also planning to hand over bikes to district and mandal level organisers for faster mobility.



"Every organisational district has been asked to buy one car for 24X7 services and rent few others, if needed. For better movement of leaders and workers, vehicles are a must," the senior party leader said.



BJP is trying to expand its footprint in West Bengal. The party, at present, has just two Lok Sabha seats in the state.



The recent bypolls and the panchayat election results have indicated a paradigm shift in the state politics with the



BJP emerging as the main opposition to the TMC, although it still has to go a long way before it can challenge the ruling party.



As the BJP steadily increases its presence in West Bengal, the party's state unit is scouting for spacious, well-equipped new offices in Kolkata and other parts to keep up with the flurry of activities ahead of the next general election.The BJP is planning to shift its state headquarters at 6 Muralidhar Sen Street in central Kolkata to a nearby spacious place, ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, due next year."We are looking for new places both in districts and in the city for setting up new party offices. In some of the districts, the office has been built and in some other places, work is on," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told PTI."In Kolkata, we are planning to take a new place on rent near our party office ahead of the Lok Sabha polls."At present, the party is divided into 36 organisational districts. According to senior party leaders, new offices will be built in all organisational districts and at block levels."The type of offices the CPI(M) and TMC have at the block level, we do not have such offices even at the district level. But we are planning to either build new offices or rent office space. Let us see," BJP state general-secretary Subhas Sarkar said.The party has identified land for building offices.Apart from offices in organisational districts, BJP will have an election office in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, another party leader said.According to the senior BJP leader, the party is planning to equip the new offices with the state-of-art technology such as desktop and laptop computers, WiFi connection and e-library, besides big conference halls to accommodate at least 200-250 people and retiring room for party leaders and workers.The new head office in Kolkata will have facilities to set up video-conference sessions with party high command in New Delhi and the district unit leadership.With increasing number of rallies and agitation programmes, the party has decided to buy new cars for every organisational district for swift movement of party leaders.The BJP leadership is also planning to hand over bikes to district and mandal level organisers for faster mobility."Every organisational district has been asked to buy one car for 24X7 services and rent few others, if needed. For better movement of leaders and workers, vehicles are a must," the senior party leader said.BJP is trying to expand its footprint in West Bengal. The party, at present, has just two Lok Sabha seats in the state. The recent bypolls and the panchayat election results have indicated a paradigm shift in the state politics with theBJP emerging as the main opposition to the TMC, although it still has to go a long way before it can challenge the ruling party. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter